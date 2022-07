Portland Trail Blazers 10 Best Sneakers This Season

The 2021-22 NBA season did not go as planned for the Portland Trail Blazers. An injury to Damian Lillard doomed the team's playoff chances. Luckily for Trail Blazers fans, Portland's front office has been aggressive this offseason, and the team should be back in contention soon.

Before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, let's remember some of the better moments. Today we continue our coverage of the best sneakers worn by each team. Below are the top hoop shoes worn by Trail Blazers players this past season.

Trail Blazers Top Kicks of 21-22 10. adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY 'Say Cheese' Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Player: Damian Lillard Date: November 6, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: September 9, 2021 Average Resale Price: $94 9. adidas Dame 8 'Respect My Name' © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Player: Damian Lillard Date: December 31, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: July 10, 2022 Price: $120 8. New Balance KAWHI 'Jolly Rancher White' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Player: CJ Elleby Date: March 14, 2022 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Release Date: October 31, 2021 Average Resale Price: $102 7. Nike Kyrie 7 'Soundwave' © Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports Player: Drew Eubanks Date: April 7, 2022 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Release Date: November 11, 2020 Average Resale Price: $230 6. Air Jordan 14 'RIP Hamilton' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Dennis Smith Jr. Date: February 8, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: April 6, 2019 Average Resale Price: $312 5. Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Wizenard - Green PE' Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Player: Ben McLemore Date: January 23, 2022 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink' © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Player: Josh Hart Date: March 14, 2022 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 3. Nike LeBron 17 'Infared' Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Larry Nance Jr. Date: December 6, 2021 Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers Release Date: January 24, 2020 Average Resale Price: $159 2. adidas Dame 8 'Dame Time' Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports Player: Damian Lillard Date: December 27, 2021 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: January 15, 2022 Average Resale Price: $98 1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star' Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Player: Ben McLemore Date: December 8, 2021 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: March 15, 2021 Average Resale Price: $390

