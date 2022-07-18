Ranking Ten Best Sneakers from NBA Summer League

Ten Best Sneakers from 2022 NBA Summer League
The NBA 2K23 Summer League is officially over, which means no NBA action until October. But before we close the book on this year's Summer League, let's rank the top ten hoop shoes from Las Vegas.
Top 10 Summer League Sneakers
10. Nike KD 13 'Kay Yow'
Shareef O'Neal set the bar high early in Summer League. The son of an NBA legend is fighting for a roster spot with the Los Angeles Lakers and is doing it in style. Not only is the 'Kay Yow' colorway designed for a good cause, but the shoe holds up well too.
9. Nike KD 15
Chet Holmgren grabbed the basketball world's attention with a stellar performance in his professional debut. The Oklahoma City forward's Nike KD 15 even caught the attention of Kevin Durant.
8. Adidas Dame 8 'Respect My Name'
Less than two weeks ago, adidas dropped two new colorways of the adidas Dame 8. One of the colorways is aqua and dubbed 'Respect My Name.' Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. quickly picked up a pair of the newly released sneakers.
7. Nike Zoom GT Cut 'Ghost'
The Nike Zoom GT Cut is far from the most hyped shoes on the market. But it is undoubtedly one of the best performance shoes fans can easily get. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Zhang wears the Nike Zoom GT Cut 'Ghost' colorway.
6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'
It seems strange to have a legendary hoop shoe ranked so low. In some ways, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' is getting watered down by the number of players wearing it. But at the same time, battling for an NBA roster spot requires a different type of mentality. Cam Thomas of the Brookly Nets gets it. So I respect the decision.
5. Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Moonwalker'
Nike and Kobe Bryant were in their bag in 2014. Although the 'Black Mamba' was battling injuries by that point in his career, it didn't stop the plethora of models and colorways from coming out. The purple sneakers worn by Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington are inspired by Michael Jackson (hence the name 'Moonwalker').
4. Nike Kyrie 7 'Visions'
Nike and Kyrie Irving are on the splits. Even the Brooklyn Nets guard trashed the eighth installment of his signature sneaker. But the Nike Kyrie 7 gave fans so many fun colorways, including 'Visions' worn by Milwaukee Bucks guard Lindell Wigginton.
3. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Zebra'.
Denver Nuggets guard Collin Gillespie displayed an impressive catalog of kicks during Summer League. But we are choosing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Zebra' as his best sneakers. They were a general release that was worn on court by DeMar DeRozan when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.
2. Nike 6 'Kay Yow'
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga wears the Nike Kobe 6 'Kay-Yow.' Another nod to the charitable work done by Nike in support of Breast Cancer awareness. Fun fact, Ja Morant wore these sneakers last season as well.
1. Nike Kobe 5 'All-Star'
Chicago Bulls guard Dalen Terry is clearly a man of culture and sophistication. Terry wore the Nike Kobe 5 'All-Star,' which was released 12 years ago. Although Kobe Bryant did not participate in the 2010 NBA All-Star Game due to injury, he was the leading vote-getter, and Nike dropped this sweet pair of red and black shoes to mark the occasion.
