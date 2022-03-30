Skip to main content

5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs

Five teams from the Asian Football Confederation are already guaranteed to feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar received an automatic pass as hosts, before being joined by Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea after three rounds of AFC qualifying.

The AFC could have six teams at a World Cup for the first time ever depending on who wins an inter-confederation playoff.

United Arab Emirates and Australia - who have been a member of the AFC since leaving the Oceania Football Confederation in 2006 - will meet in an Asian confederation playoff in Doha on 7 June.

The winner of that match will then play Peru a week later for a place at Qatar 2022.

Which Asian teams are going to Qatar 2022?

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Qatar

UAE or Australia?*

*if they win an inter-confederation playoff against Peru in June.

A general view of Khalifa Stadium in Doha

Qatar qualified for the 2022 World Cup as tournament hosts

Russia 2018 was the first World Cup to feature five Asian teams. They were Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

There had been four Asian teams at each of the previous five tournaments, including the 2002 World Cup where Japan and South Korea both qualified as joint-hosts.

Prior to 1998, Asia only had a maximum of two teams at any World Cup.

Europe will provide 13 of the 32 teams at Qatar 2022.

Five teams have qualified from Africa, while South America will have four or five participants depending on whether Peru qualify.

North America will provide at least three, while the OFC will only be represented in Qatar if either New Zealand or the Solomon Islands can beat Costa Rica in a playoff.

A general view of Khalifa Stadium in Doha
News

5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs

By Robert Summerscales36 seconds ago
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal for Poland against Sweden in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff
News

12 of Europe's 13 Teams Going To 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales50 minutes ago
Mo Salah pictured after Egypt's defeat by Senegal in the 2021 AFCON final
Watch

Objects Thrown At Mo Salah As Security Escort Egypt Star From Pitch After Loss To Senegal

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Neymar pictured celebrating a goal for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
News

CONMEBOL Final Standings Confirmed As Brazil Qualify For World Cup As South America's Top Team

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Jack Grealish (left) pictured turning away from Serge Aurier during England vs Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

Jack Grealish Explains Why He Tried To Prevent Serge Aurier Red Card As He Slams Harry Maguire Boos

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final
News

Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Harry Maguire (no.6) pictured in action for England against Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

England Fans Booing Harry Maguire Was An "Absolute Joke", Fumes Gareth Southgate

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's 2-0 win over North Macedonia in March 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Fifth FIFA World Cup As Portugal Beat North Macedonia To Qualify

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Mo Salah's face is filled with green lasers before he takes a penalty for Egypt vs Senegal in a World Cup playoff penalty shootout against Senegal
Watch

Lasers Ruin Penalty Shootout As Sadio Mane Sends Senegal To World Cup After Egypt's Mo Salah Misses

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago