Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed

The five African nations heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were confirmed on Tuesday night.

Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal will represent CAF in the first ever November/December World Cup.

All five qualifiers booked their places at Qatar 2022 by winning two-legged playoffs.

Those playoffs turned out to be largely close affairs as the away goals rule sent Cameroon and Ghana through, while Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Elsewhere, Tunisia held on for a 0-0 draw against Mali to see them prevail 1-0 on aggregate, while Morocco were the only big winners on Tuesday as they thrashed DR Congo 4-1 (5-2 on aggregate).

Which African teams are going to Qatar 2022?

Cameroon

Morocco

Tunisia

Ghana

Senegal

The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final IMAGO/ULMER Pressebildagentur

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the crucial away goal which saw Ghana claim a 1-1 draw in Nigeria on Tuesday.

There was more drama in Algeria where Ahmed Touba scored in the 118th minute to leave Cameroon on the verge of elimination, only for Cameroon to hit back in the fourth minute of added time in extra time as Karl Toko Ekambi snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Penalties were needed to separate Egypt and Senegal after three and a half hours.

Egypt had won the first leg 1-0 but lost the second by the same score after extra time.

That sent the contest to spot-kicks where Mo Salah missed and Sadio Mane scored as Senegal prevailed 3-1.

Egypt's players were handicapped by home fans shining lasers in their eyes.

Achraf Hakimi was among the scorers for Morocco.