Skip to main content

Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed

The five African nations heading to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were confirmed on Tuesday night.

Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal will represent CAF in the first ever November/December World Cup.

All five qualifiers booked their places at Qatar 2022 by winning two-legged playoffs.

Those playoffs turned out to be largely close affairs as the away goals rule sent Cameroon and Ghana through, while Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout.

Elsewhere, Tunisia held on for a 0-0 draw against Mali to see them prevail 1-0 on aggregate, while Morocco were the only big winners on Tuesday as they thrashed DR Congo 4-1 (5-2 on aggregate).

Which African teams are going to Qatar 2022?

Cameroon

Morocco

Tunisia

Ghana

Senegal 

The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final

The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the crucial away goal which saw Ghana claim a 1-1 draw in Nigeria on Tuesday.

There was more drama in Algeria where Ahmed Touba scored in the 118th minute to leave Cameroon on the verge of elimination, only for Cameroon to hit back in the fourth minute of added time in extra time as Karl Toko Ekambi snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Penalties were needed to separate Egypt and Senegal after three and a half hours.

Egypt had won the first leg 1-0 but lost the second by the same score after extra time.

That sent the contest to spot-kicks where Mo Salah missed and Sadio Mane scored as Senegal prevailed 3-1.

Egypt's players were handicapped by home fans shining lasers in their eyes.

Achraf Hakimi was among the scorers for Morocco.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is pictured on display before the 2018 final
News

Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales35 seconds ago
Harry Maguire (no.6) pictured in action for England against Ivory Coast in March 2022
News

England Fans Booing Harry Maguire Was An "Absolute Joke", Fumes Gareth Southgate

By Robert Summerscales33 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Bruno Fernandes during Portugal's 2-0 win over North Macedonia in March 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Fifth FIFA World Cup As Portugal Beat North Macedonia To Qualify

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Mo Salah's face is filled with green lasers before he takes a penalty for Egypt vs Senegal in a World Cup playoff penalty shootout against Senegal
Watch

Lasers Ruin Penalty Shootout As Sadio Mane Sends Senegal To World Cup After Egypt's Mo Salah Misses

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erling Haaland leaves the pitch with an ankle injury after scoring two goals for Norway against Armenia in March 2022
News

Watch Norway's Erling Haaland Dominate Armenia Before Limping Off With Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Christian Eriksen pictured during Denmark's game against Serbia at Parken Stadium in March 2022
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Score On Return To Parken Stadium As Denmark Beat Serbia

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2015
News

Roman Abramovich Seen At Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks In Turkey After Poisoning Reports

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A general view of an entrance sign at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium
News

Chelsea Ticket Office Reopens As Club Gives Update Ahead Of Real Madrid Fixtures

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Barcelona president Joan Laporta pictured speaking at an event in February 2022
News

Joan Laporta Says Barcelona Have "Closed Two Signings" But Who Are They?

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago