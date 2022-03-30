12 of Europe's 13 Teams Going To 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Confirmed

Just over 40% of the 32 teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will come from Europe.

Twelve of those 13 teams have already qualified for Qatar 2022, with the final spot to be confirmed via a playoff in June.

Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and Holland all qualified automatically after winning their UEFA groups.

The 10 runners-up then all went into three four-team playoffs tournaments, along with Austria and the Czech Republic based on their performances in the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal won Path C, beating Turkey in their semi-final and then North Macedonia, who had knocked out European champions Italy.

Path B was won by Poland, who received a bye straight to the final after Russia were disqualified.

Sweden met Poland in the final after scraping past the Czech Republic. But Poland were comfortable winners over the Swedes in Chorzow thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski.

Path A is where Europe's final qualifier will come from. Wales are already through to the final after beating Austria 2-1 in Cardiff.

Cardiff will also host the playoff final in June against either Scotland or Ukraine, who are set to met in Glasgow earlier that month.

Scotland and Ukraine's semi-final was originally meant to take place in March, but was postponed due to the Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Which European teams are going to Qatar 2022?

Germany

Denmark

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Holland

Portugal

Poland

Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

Robert Lewandowski helped Poland qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/NurPhoto/Foto Olimpik

SEE ALSO: Africa's Five Teams Going To The Qatar World Cup Confirmed