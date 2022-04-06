Skip to main content

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid Highlights: Karim Benzema Produces More Champions League Magic

Reigning Champions League winners Chelsea were put in their place by the competition's most successful team of all time on Wednesday.

Chelsea went into the game with a remarkable record against Real Madrid. In five previous appearances against the Spanish giants, Chelsea had never lost.

But Wednesday's quarter-final first leg was as good as lost inside the first 24 minutes.

Karim Benzema, on red-hot form after scoring a hat-trick in the last round against Paris Saint-Germain, gave Real an early 2-0 lead courtesy of two superb headers.

The move for the first goal began with Vinicius Junior playing a one-two with Benzema. After returning the ball into the Brazilian's path, Benzema continued his run forward, timing it to perfection as he sprinted onto the ball and bulleted a headed effort past Edouard Mendy in a flash.

Benzema and Vinicius celebrated together in front of the traveling Real fans.

Those fans were treated to another piece of Benzema brilliance moments later, assisted by a superb Luka Modric cross.

This time Benzema had to hold his run, before ghosting in between Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva and nodding a looping effort back across goal and into the net.

Chelsea pulled a goal back through Kai Havertz before half-time.

But Benzema struck again early in the second half after mistakes from keeper Mendy and Antonio Rudiger presented him with an open goal.

Real's 3-1 first-leg lead is not as strong as it would have been in previous years when the away goals rule was active.

Nevertheless, Real are now heavy favorites to progress to the semi-finals after the second leg on Tuesday April 12.

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid Highlights

Recap and relive what was a memorable 90 minutes with Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid highlights below.

More to follow.

