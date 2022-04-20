Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Manchester United Training Ahead Of Arsenal Trip

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Manchester United on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old and his partner Georgina Rodriguez published a joint statement on Monday to announce the death of their newborn son.

Ronaldo was granted compassionate leave by United for as long as he needed.

He did not feature in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, where both sets of players wore black armbands and fans held a minute's applause to show support for him and his family.

But the following day he was pictured traveling to United's training ground in the back of a minivan.

Ronaldo took part in a full training session, according to the Manchester Evening News.

He is therefore expected to play on Saturday when United visit Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 16 career appearances against Arsenal.

His last game against the Gunners came in December when he netted twice in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal in December 2021

