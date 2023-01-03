Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Al Nassr Medical Hours Before Grand Unveiling In Front Of Fans

A shirtless Cristiano Ronaldo posed with both thumbs raised after passing his medical with new club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo underwent various routine physical and medical tests on Tuesday morning, after flying to Saudi Arabia by private jet on Monday night.

The 37-year-old's medical took place just hours before his grand unveiling in front of fans at Al Nassr's 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium.

With Ronaldo's medical having been a success, fans will be hoping to see the former Real Madrid star make his Al Nassr debut later this week.

Al Nassr host Al-Ta'ee at Mrsool Park on Thursday.

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo pictured posing with his thumbs up after passing a medical examination in Saudi Arabia Instagram/cristiano

READ MORE: