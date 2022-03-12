Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Mention New Record In First Public Address As Soccer's Top Scorer

Perhaps this is a new Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Manchester United star has made no secret of his love for individual titles and records in the past.

But after breaking world soccer's all-time record for the most goals scored by a man at the professional level, Ronaldo said nothing on Saturday.

He did not speak to the media directly after his hat-trick in in United's 3-2 win over Tottenham.

Instead, he decided to have a chat with NFL legend Tom Brady, who had been among the crowd at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo then took to Instagram where he uploaded one post and four Stories, but none of them referenced his record.

He posted some photos from the game, along with the message: "Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!

"Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort.

"We've proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one.

"There are no limits for Man. United! No matter what! Let's go, Devils!"

Ronaldo then posted more photos on his Story but the only words he wrote there were: "THANKS OLD TRAFFORD".

Although Ronaldo's decision to keep quiet and downplay his own personal achievement was a little out of character, it does make sense.

There has been a lot of newspaper talk in recent weeks about a lack of harmony in the Old Trafford locker room.

Ronaldo's decision to focus on the team's collective effort, rather than his own greatness, could be an attempt to show the world that United are, well, united.

Alternatively, but less likely, Ronaldo might just not recognize the authenticity of his latest record.

Although his tally of 807 career goals is unmatched in the men's game when it comes to FIFA's official records, the likes of Pele and Josef Bican both scored more than that according to other sources.