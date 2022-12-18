Skip to main content

Didier Deschamps Makes Two First-Half Subs After France's Nightmare Start In World Cup Final Against Argentina

France manager Didier Deschamps took the bold decision to make two substitutions during the first half of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Deschamps made the move in the 41st minute at Lusail Stadium after seeing is side fall 2-0 down to Argentina.

Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud were the players hauled off as Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram came on.

France manager Didier Deschamps pictured consoling Olivier Giroud after substituting the striker off in the first half of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France ended the first half having failed to register a single shot.

Dembele and Giroud had touched the ball just 17 times and 12 times respectively.

The only starting player to have fewer touches than Giroud in the first half was Kylian Mbappe with 11.

Lionel Messi scored Argentina's opening goal in the 23th minute by converting a penalty kick awarded for a foul by Dembele on Angel Di Maria.

Winger Di Maria then scored the second goal himself 13 minutes later by finishing off a superb five-pass team move.

