Watch Lionel Messi Score Penalty Kick In 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Lionel Messi scored the first goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

It arrived in the 23rd minute of the game at Lusail Stadium.

Messi converted a penalty kick after Angel Di Maria had been fouled by Ousmane Dembele.

The 35-year-old sent France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way before being mobbed by his teammates in wild celebrations.

Watch a video of the goal below.

Argentina players pictured piling on top of Lionel Messi after his penalty goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

It was Messi's sixth goal of Qatar 2022 and it saw him move clear of Kylian Mbappe in the race to win the Golden Boot.

Messi had now scored in six of Argentina's seven games in the tournament.

Four of those goals came from penalty kicks.