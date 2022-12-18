Skip to main content

Watch Lionel Messi Score Penalty Kick In 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Lionel Messi scored the first goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

It arrived in the 23rd minute of the game at Lusail Stadium.

Messi converted a penalty kick after Angel Di Maria had been fouled by Ousmane Dembele.

The 35-year-old sent France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way before being mobbed by his teammates in wild celebrations.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch a video of the goal below.

Argentina players pictured piling on top of Lionel Messi after his penalty goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina players pictured piling on top of Lionel Messi after his penalty goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

It was Messi's sixth goal of Qatar 2022 and it saw him move clear of Kylian Mbappe in the race to win the Golden Boot.

Messi had now scored in six of Argentina's seven games in the tournament.

Four of those goals came from penalty kicks.

In This Article (2)

Argentina
Argentina
France
France

Argentina fans pictured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
Watch

Watch Angel Di Maria Score In World Cup Final After Brilliant Five-Pass Move By Argentina

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina players pictured piling on top of Lionel Messi after his penalty goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Score Penalty Kick In 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Southgate Decides To Remain As England Manager Until After Euro 2024

By Robert Summerscales
Luka Modric pictured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning a bronze medal with Croatia
News

Luka Modric Will Play In "At Least" One More International Tournament After World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured during a press conference a day before the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar
News

Emiliano Martinez Says Kylian Mbappe "Doesn't Know Enough About Football"

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured training in Qatar before the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Karim Benzema Will NOT Play In World Cup Final, Confirms France Boss Didier Deschamps

By Robert Summerscales
Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea "Signed And Sealed"

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Croatia pictured celebrating during their victory over Morocco in the third-place playoff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Croatia Finish Third At Qatar 2022 After Beating Morocco As Mislav Orsic Scores Stunning Winner

By Robert Summerscales
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak pictured during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in 2017
News

Szymon Marciniak Chosen As World Cup Final Referee After Anthony Taylor Ruled Out

By Robert Summerscales