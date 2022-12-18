Watch Angel Di Maria Score In World Cup Final After Brilliant Five-Pass Move By Argentina

Angel Di Maria finished off a superb five-pass move to put Argentina 2-0 up against France in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi had given Argentina the lead from a penalty kick 13 minutes earlier.

Messi was one of the players involved in Argentina's second goal but the official assist went to Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

It was Mac Allister's perfectly weighted pass to Di Maria that allowed the former Real Madrid winger to fire past Hugo Lloris without breaking his stride.

Watch a video of the goal below.