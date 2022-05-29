Florentino Perez Says Kylian Mbappe "Does Not Exist Tonight" As Real Madrid Celebrate UCL Win

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spent Saturday night celebrating after watching his club become European champions for a record-extending 14th time.

Madrid completed one of the most impressive Champions League campaigns of all time by beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris.

Real - who had knocked out Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City en route to the final - were under pressure for much of the contest but, as has been their style this season, they found a way to win.

Karim Benzema had shown them the way to victory in previous rounds but Real's hero against Liverpool was goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made nine saves to keep a clean sheet.

Perez was in a joyous mood after the match as he hailed Courtois as "the best goalkeeper in the world" and also declared: "When I leave, Real Madrid will still be the biggest club in the world."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (right) and manager Carlo Ancelotti (center) pictured celebrating together after watching their side win the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

A week earlier, Perez's mood was not quite as chirpy.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe informed Perez last Saturday that he would not be signing for Real this summer, despite agreeing a deal in principle with the Bernabeu club.

Hours after his conversation with Perez, PSG announced that Mbappe had signed a new three-year contract in Paris.

Perez was again asked about this just moments after the Champions League final.

He responded: "Mbappe? He does not exist tonight. It's a Real Madrid party.

"It's a thing of the past. Nothing has happened. Real Madrid had a perfect season."