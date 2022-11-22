Skip to main content

Graeme Souness And Roy Keane In Heated Argument About Penalties At World Cup

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and ex-Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness were involved in a heated disagreement live on television on Tuesday.

Both men were working on the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia game as part of ITV's punditry team when they clashed during the half-time analysis.

The subject that divided them was the referee's decision to award a penalty to Argentina for an off-the-ball foul by Saud Abdulhamid on Leandro Paredes following a corner kick.

A similar decision had been awarded in Iran's favor against England less than 24 hours earlier. 

Presenter Laura Woods introduced a video replay of the Argentina penalty incident and began to explain that FIFA had recently directed referees to clamp down on "blocking and holding" from set-pieces. 

Graeme Souness interrupted to say: "He's not watching the ball, Laura. He doesn't know where the ball is. He's only interested in the Argentinian player. He doesn't know when it's been kicked, he's not watching and that is a penalty."

Roy Keane disagreed. He felt that Paredes had tricked the referee by diving and pulling the defender down on top of him.

"No, no, no," said Keane. "All this will do is encourage diving. He (Paredes) is dragging him down, he's dragging him down!"

Graeme Souness (left) and Roy Keane pictured arguing live on ITV at half-time during Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Graeme Souness (left) and Roy Keane pictured arguing live on ITV at half-time during Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Souness hit back: "Roy, you're not listening to what Laura has said. It's a directive from referees."

Keane replied: "I heard exactly what she said. It's going to encourage diving."

Souness then said: "This is not about our opinions. That's a fact, the guy wasn't looking at the ball."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

An angry Keane responded: "Well I'm here to give my opinion. That is not a penalty."

Souness then reiterated to Keane that this was not a matter of opinion, to which Keane retorted: "Well, what are we here for? I'm here to give my opinion."

Neither man was willing to back down and they continued talking over each other, before Souness told Keane: "Let someone else speak.

"You'll learn a lot more if you listen rather than talk all the time."

With Keane silently fuming, Souness attempted to wrap up by saying: "The ball has come in, he's not looking at the ball. The directive from the referees is that's a penalty. We have to accept that's a penalty.

"We've seen a different Argentina today, it's not the Argentina I expected to see. They've got a pragmatic approach. They don't seem too intent on dominating the ball. I think Saudi have been physical against them and I just feel Argentina have another gear to go into."

But Keane was still stuck on the subject of the penalty. He chimed back in to say: "We're going to see a record number of penalties at this World Cup. A record number. That's not a penalty."

By this point, neither man was giving the other eye contact but Souness still responded by saying: "I thought we'd moved on from that."

Throughout this clash between former midfield generals, ex-England winger Joe Cole had stayed silent.

Woods then asked Cole for his opinion and he said cautiously: "I think it was a penalty."

Keane looked disappointed.

Argentina went on to lose the game 2-1.

READ MORE:

Graeme Souness (left) and Roy Keane pictured arguing live on ITV at half-time during Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
News

Graeme Souness And Roy Keane In Heated Argument About Penalties At World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Tunisia defender Aissa Laidouni pictured (on the ground) during a game against Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

(Video) Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni Celebrates Slide Tackle On Christian Eriksen Like A Goal

By Robert Summerscales
A view of the scoreboard after Germany's 8-0 win over Saudi Arabia at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea
Features

Saudi Arabia's Previous World Cup Results Show Just How Unexpected Win Over Argentina Was

By Robert Summerscales
Salem Al-Dawsari pictured celebrating with a somersault after scoring for Saudi Arabia against Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
A giant screen at Lusail Stadium reads "NO GOAL" during the Group C game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Lionel Messi Equals World Cup Record Set By Cristiano Ronaldo And Pele

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking at a press conference in Qatar on November 21, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Wales against the USA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Bale Rescues Wales With Historic World Cup Goal To Deny USA Victory In Ar Rayyan

By Robert Summerscales
A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Timothy Weah score against Wales at the 2022 World Cup
News

USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

By Robert Summerscales