Harry Kane Equals EPL Away Goals Record Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Efforts To Stop Him

Cristiano Ronaldo was not the only player who fired himself into the record books at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ronaldo became the world's all-time leading scorer in men's professional soccer as a sensational hat-trick took his tally to 807 goals.

But before Ronaldo had scored goal number 806 to break the record formerly set by Josef Bican, Tottenham's Harry Kane had made some history of his own.

Kane's first-half penalty conversion saw him move level with Wayne Rooney on the list of players who have scored the most away goals in Premier League history.

Ronaldo had tried his best to hamper Kane by giving some advice to United keeper David de Gea in an attempt to help him save the penalty.

That advice looked pretty good, too, as De Gea dived the correct way and got close to Kane's shot, but it was ultimately too accurate.

Cristiano Ronaldo advises David de Gea where to dive as the Man United keeper prepares to face a Harry Kane penalty

Tottenham striker Kane has now scored 94 road goals in the Premier League at the age of 28 - the same number as Rooney managed in his entire career.

Third on the list is Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer with 87 away goals, while Chelsea great Frank Lampard is fourth with 85.

Despite his personal achievement, Kane will have left Old Trafford disappointed after Spurs were beaten 3-2.

The game as watched live by one of Kane's sporting heroes as NFL icon Tom Brady was at Old Trafford.

Kane is a self-confessed Brady fanboy and posted a tribute to the 44-year-old following his retirement.

"Congratulations on an incredible career," Kane tweeted last month.

"Your drive, passion and commitment is inspiring. You're the main reason I started following the sport and love the NFL. Thank you!"

Kane also posted the message on Instagram, where Brady replied by calling the England captain "one of the many amazing young stars in this world".

But Brady was not at Old Trafford to cheer for Kane and Co. He was rooting for United and Ronaldo.

Brady tweeted a picture from the stadium before kickoff and captioned it: "Here we go!

"@Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I'm riding with @ManUtd today."

Brady was later seen chatting to Ronaldo after the match.

