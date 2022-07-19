Harry Maguire Booed By Man United Fans In Australia Despite Erik Ten Hag's Show Of Support

Harry Maguire was booed by a significant section of Manchester United fans during his team's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Monday.

A crowd of 76,499 was at the MCG to see the all-EPL friendly, with the vast majority of those in attendance coming to support United.

But many made it clear that they were not there to support Maguire.

Every time Maguire touched the ball in the opening 15 minutes he was targeted with boos and jeers.

Maguire was one of a number of United players who endured a poor campaign last season, which was the club's worst in Premier League history.

The defender's position as captain means that he is naturally put under more scrutiny and pressure than some of his teammates.

But new United manager Erik ten Hag said last week that he was planning to stick with Maguire as his skipper.

"Harry Maguire is the captain. He's an established captain, he's achieved a lot of success, so I don't doubt this issue," said Ten Hag, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Harry Maguire pictured during Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace IMAGO/News Image/Patrick Hoelscher

Ten Hag added: "Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him. I always see the captaincy as an issue that I dictate.

"The team building for me is an important point and I always talk about a group of leaders. The captain is a really important one and I'm happy with him."

Maguire started alongside Victor Lindelof in central defense against Palace because Raphael Varane was not fully fit.

But there will be another defender on the scene soon after United agreed a deal with Ajax to sign Lisandro Martinez, 24, over the weekend.

