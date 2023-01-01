Skip to main content

How To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo At Al Nassr: Saudi Pro League Streaming Info

Fans who want to watch the highest-paid soccer player of all time face the prospect of having to pay $18 per month for the privilege.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left European soccer behind and is set to embark on a new challenge with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo could make his debut for Al Nassr on Thursday against Al-Ta'ee.

That game will not be broadcast on television in the USA or UK.

Saudi Pro League streaming with Shahid

If American-based fans wish to watch the game live and legally then they will have to sign up to streaming platform Shahid.

Shahid currently has exclusive Saudi Pro League streaming rights in the US.

A monthly subscription  of Shahid's sports package currently costs $18, while a 12-month deal can be bought for $160.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured next to a superimposed image of the Al Nassr FC logo

Cristiano Ronaldo now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr

