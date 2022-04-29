Skip to main content

No Pay Increase In Jurgen Klopp's New Liverpool Contract But Coaching Staff Will Get More

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly not received an increase in pay despite signing a new contract to extend his spell as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool confirmed on Thursday that Klopp had penned a new deal to tie him to the club until June 2026, instead of 2024.

Klopp was already the longest-serving active manager in the Premier League, having taken that title from Sean Dyche following his firing by Burnley earlier in April.

Liverpool were 10th in the EPL when Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, with the Reds having finished 25 points behind Chelsea in the previous season.

Fast-forward six and a half years and Klopp's Liverpool have won a Premier League title, been crowned European and world champions and are currently in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

The general consensus among fans would be that Klopp has earned a pay-rise.

But according to The Athletic, he neither asked for nor received one.

Not for himself at least. While Klopp's new deal was apparently a straight extension, other members of his backroom staff are said to have seen their pay packets boosted by around £2 million collectively.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during his side's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City in April 2022

The Athletic also claim that Klopp instigated contract talks with the board, rather than the other way around.

Klopp is said to have asked his agent to contact Liverpool owner John W Henry to enquire about the possibility of signing an extension.

Henry was more than happy to oblige.

Klopp's decision to sign a new contract without a pay increase, means that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains the Premier League manager with the biggest salary.

