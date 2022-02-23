Highest Paid Premier League Managers Named

Skip to main content

Highest Paid Premier League Manager Said To Earn More Than Arsenal & Chelsea Bosses Combined

A report by a British newspaper has published salary figures for all 20 current managers in England's Premier League.

According to the information, no Premier League manager earns as much as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, who is said to be on £19m per year.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is apparently second in the pay table on £16m per year - just over £300,000 per week.

Tottenham's Antonio Conte (£15m per year) and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers (£10m) are the only other Premier League managers credited with eight-figure salaries.

These numbers were published by The Sun this week alongside the news that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to increase his pay to £8.3m per year, putting him fifth on the list.

Arteta will soon be earning more than Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (£7m), despite the German leading his side to Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup glory.

Dean Smith and Thomas Frank are reportedly the joint-lowest earners (£1.5m each) among the Premier League managers.

But they could be among the highest-earning bosses in the Championship next season as Norwich and Brentford are both prime candidates for relegation.

Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola shake hands after Tottenham's 3-2 win at Man City in February 2022

Highest Paid Premier League Managers

(according to The Sun)

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – £19m
2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – £16m
3. Antonio Conte (Tottenham) – £15m
4. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester) – £10m
5. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – £8.3m
6. Ralf Rangnick (Man United)– £8m
7. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds) – £8m
8. Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) – £7m
9. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) – £6m
10. Frank Lampard (Everton) – £5m
11. David Moyes (West Ham) – £5m
12. Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa) – £5m
13. Roy Hodgson (Watford) – £4.5m
14. Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) – £4m
15. Sean Dyche (Burnley) – £3.5m
16. Eddie Howe (Newcastle) – £3m
17. Bruno Lage (Wolves) – £2.5m
18. Graham Potter (Brighton) – £2m
19. Dean Smith (Norwich) – £1.5m
20. Thomas Frank (Brentford) – £1.5m

