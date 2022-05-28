Liverpool XI For Champions League FInal Confirmed As Thiago Starts Against Real Madrid

Skip to main content

Liverpool Lineup Confirmed As Thiago Starts In Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has named the eleven players who will start for Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Thiago Alcantara is among those starters after recovering from a knock picked up in last weekend's 3-1 win over Wolves.

Fellow Brazilian Fabinho also starts after proving his fitness.

This will be Fabinho's first appearance since May 10 when he sustained a muscular injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Aston Villa. 

Klopp named his XI after Carlo Ancelotti had revealed the Real Madrid lineup more than two hours ahead of kick off.

Liverpool's Champions League Final Lineup

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Diaz, Mane, Salah

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been selected to start in the 2022 Champions League final

The bookmakers have made Liverpool favorites to beat Real Madrid.

But history favors Madrid, who have been European champions 13 times, compared to Liverpool's six titles.

These two clubs have met eight times previously.

Madrid have won four of those eight games, Liverpool have claimed three victories, while there has been one draw.

Two of Real and Liverpool's previous meetings also came in European soccer's biggest fixture.

Alan Kennedy scored the only goal as Liverpool beat Real in Paris to win the European Cup final in 1981.

But Real gained revenge in the 2018 Champions League final when Gareth Bale scored twice in a 3-1 win in Kyiv.

Karim Benzema also scored in the 2018 final and he is the all-time leading scorer in games between Real and Liverpool, with four goals.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara pictured training ahead of the 2022 Champions League final
