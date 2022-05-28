Girlfriends & Family Members Of Liverpool & Real Madrid Players Told To Keep Off The Field

UEFA has told Real Madrid and Liverpool players not to invite their girlfriends or family members onto the pitch after the Champions League final.

It has become commonplace in recent years for players to be joined on the field by loved ones after cup finals or at the end of a season.

For example, multiple Liverpool players were accompanied by their partners and children as they took a lap of honor at Anfield last weekend following their final Premier League game of the season.

Mo Salah pictured alongside his wife Magi Sadeq and their two daughters on the pitch at Anfield after Liverpool's final Premier League game of the 2021/22 season IMAGO/Xinhua

But according to the Daily Mail, UEFA has issued a directive telling players they must not celebrate on the pitch at the Stade de France with their families.

Multiple Liverpool players are said to be unhappy with the ban, which is apparently due to "security reasons".

Both teams will be cheered on from the stands in Paris by a large number of wives and girlfriends.

Thibaut Courtois was seen talking to his girlfriend Mishel Gerzig at Real Madrid's training session on Friday, while Carlo Ancelotti's wife Mariann Barrena McClay also made an appearance.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pictured talking to girlfriend Mishel Gerzig at a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool IMAGO/PRiME Media Images/Andy Rowland