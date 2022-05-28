Skip to main content

Real Madrid Lineup Confirmed Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his starting lineup two hours before kick-off in the Champions League final.

The headline news sees Rodrygo begin on the bench despite his heroic two-goal cameo against Manchester City in the semi-finals. 

Federico Valverde starts in Rodrygo's place as Real line up in a fluid 4-3-3 formation led in attack by Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid's Champions League Final Lineup

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Benzema.

Subs: Lunin, Marcelo, Nacho, Ceballos, Camavinga, Isco, Lucas, Hazard, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Federico Valverde (left) pictured training ahead of the 2022 Champions League final

Federico Valverde (left) and Thibaut Courtois (right) have both been named in Real Madrid's starting XI to face Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final

Benzema is the leading scorer in this season's Champions League with 15 goals.

A significant portion of those goals have been assisted Vinicius Junior, who starts on the left side of Real's attack.

At the other end of the pitch, Eder Militao and David Alaba are partnered together in central defense.

Luka Modric will be the oldest player on the pitch at the age of 36.

Real are the most successful club in Europe, having been continental champions 13 times.

Seven of those titles have come since the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

This is Real's eighth Champions League final. They have won all of their previous seven.

