Who Is Champions League Final Referee Clement Turpin? Stats And Career Info

Clement Turpin will be the referee in charge of the 2022 Champions League final.

Saturday's match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be the biggest appointment of Turpin's career to date.

But he already has plenty of big match experience, having refereed two group games at the 2018 World Cup - Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia and the 2-2 draw between Switzerland and Costa Rica.

Turpin also took charge of the 2021 Europa League final, in which Villarreal beat Manchester United in a penalty shootout.

Referee Clement Turpin was in charge of the 2021 Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United IMAGO/PA Images/Rafal Oleksiewicz

He is no stranger to the famous stadium where Liverpool and Real will do battle on Saturday either.

"I've refereed two French Cup finals at the Stade de France," Turpin told UEFA.com.

"Anyone in France who loves our game considers it as the 'French football church', because France won the World Cup there in 1998 – the national team’s first-ever major trophy. It's a special place, to be sure."

Reflecting on his selection for the Champions League final and his recent inclusion on the list of referees picked for the 2022 World Cup, he added: "I feel privileged.

"I've achieved two of the biggest dreams that a referee can have. I think it's important to believe that you have a star above your head, as we say – at the moment, it feels like there's an entire constellation of stars above me!”

Former Premier League and FIFA referee Mark Clattenburg expects Turpin to do a fine job in Paris.

Clattenburg told the Daily Mail that the 40-year-old "isn't the most popular among French fans. But UEFA consider Turpin one of the best in Europe."

Clattenburg added: "Liverpool will hope Turpin doesn't fall for any Real theatrics on Saturday night. He should oversee a fine final."

Fellow former EPL ref Mark Halsey told The Sun that Turpin will be a "safe pair of hands".

Saturday's game is a repeat of the 2018 final which saw Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

Turpin was on duty that night, albeit only as the fourth official.

He has taken charge of one Liverpool game since then - their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in March 2021.

Turpin was the man in the middle when Real won 3-1 at Chelsea earlier this year. He also oversaw Real's 3-2 victory over Inter Milan last season.

Turpin pictured during Real Madrid's win over Chelsea during the 2021/22 Champions League quarter-finals IMAGO/NurPhoto/Action Foto Sport

Clement Turpin Stats

This season Turpin has taken charge of six Champions League games in total, showing 16 yellow cards and four reds.

Those stats are heavily affected by Atletico Madrid's 3-1 win at Porto in December when Agustin Marchesin, Yannick Carrasco and Wendell were all sent off.

In 18 Ligue 1 games this season, Turpin has dished out 69 yellow cards and just three reds.

Turpin has awarded 14 penalties in all competitions this season at an average of 0.41 per game.