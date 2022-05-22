Highlights: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa - Watch Final Day Goals That Won The EPL Title

Manchester City produced the second most memorable 3-2 win in their 128-year history.

Like the first, it resulted in them winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

Ten years and nine days since City beat QPR 3-2 to lift their first ever EPL trophy, they defeated Aston Villa by the same scoreline to win their sixth.

City trailed QPR 2-1 going into the second minute of stoppage time in 2012.

They did not leave it quite as late in 2022 but, after goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho had shocked the Etihad Stadium, City needed to score three goals in the final 15 minutes.

It only took them less than six minutes though.

Ilkay Gundogan started the revival with a powerful header when the clock read 75:11.

City were level by 77:44 thanks to a superb side-footed finish by Rodri from outside the penalty area.

Gundogan then sent more than 50,000 City fans in he Etihad Stadium into ecstasy on 80:47 by getting on the end of a low cross following a brilliant run by Kevin De Bruyne.

Highlights - Man City 3-2 Aston Villa

Ilkay Gundogan pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

