Skip to main content

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa - Watch Final Day Goals That Won The EPL Title

Manchester City produced the second most memorable 3-2 win in their 128-year history.

Like the first, it resulted in them winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

Ten years and nine days since City beat QPR 3-2 to lift their first ever EPL trophy, they defeated Aston Villa by the same scoreline to win their sixth.

City trailed QPR 2-1 going into the second minute of stoppage time in 2012.

They did not leave it quite as late in 2022 but, after goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho had shocked the Etihad Stadium, City needed to score three goals in the final 15 minutes.

It only took them less than six minutes though.

Ilkay Gundogan started the revival with a powerful header when the clock read 75:11.

City were level by 77:44 thanks to a superb side-footed finish by Rodri from outside the penalty area.

Gundogan then sent more than 50,000 City fans in he Etihad Stadium into ecstasy on 80:47 by getting on the end of a low cross following a brilliant run by Kevin De Bruyne.

Highlights - Man City 3-2 Aston Villa

Ilkay Gundogan pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season

Ilkay Gundogan pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season

SEE ALSO:

Ilkay Gundogan pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season
Watch

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa - Watch Final Day Goals That Won The EPL Title

By Robert Summerscales5 minutes ago
Manchester City fans pictured celebrating during their side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa in May 2022 which sealed the Premier League title on the final day of the season
News

Manchester City Become 2nd Most Successful Club In EPL History After Overtaking Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales53 minutes ago
Manchester City's players pictured celebrating with the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2017/18 season - when they won a record-breaking 100 points
News

Manchester City Record Sixth Highest Premier League Points Total Ever

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Son Heung-min pictured holding the Golden Boot trophy after ending the 2021/22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League
News

Son Heung-Min Shares Premier League Golden Boot With Mo Salah Despite No Penalty Goals

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A general view from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2019
News

Tottenham Finish Above Arsenal For 6th Straight Season To Take 26th Champions League Spot

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard pictured (left) shaking hands with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of their final match in the 2021/22 Premier League season
Watch

Watch Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Celebrate After Aston Villa Take Lead At Man City

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured (center) in the crowd at Manchester United's final game of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park
News

Erik Ten Hag Watches Manchester United Live Against Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a goal against Metz on the final day of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season
News

Kylian Mbappe Wins Fourth Ligue 1 Golden Boot After Scoring Hat-Trick On Final Day

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Neymar celebrates after scoring his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain
Watch

Watch Neymar Score His 100th PSG Goal

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago