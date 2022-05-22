Manchester City Become 2nd Most Successful Club In EPL History After Overtaking Chelsea

Manchester City are now the second most successful club in Premier League history.

City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the sixth time on Sunday after coming from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day of the season.

Their latest triumph saw City move clear of Chelsea in terms of titles won.

Only Manchester United have been champions of England more times than City during the EPL era, which began with the 1992/93 season.

Most Premier League Titles

Team EPL titles Seasons ended as champions 1. Man United 13 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13 2. Man City 6 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 3. Chelsea 5 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10, 2014/15, 2016/17 4. Arsenal 3 1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04 =5. Blackburn 1 1994/95 =5. Leicester 1 2015–16 =5. Liverpool 1 2019–20

Manchester City fans pictured celebrating during their side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa which sealed the Premier League title on the final day of the season IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

United are also the most successful club in England when it comes to all-time top-tier league titles.

The Old Trafford club have been crowned champions of England 20 times - one more than Liverpool.

City's sixth Premier League triumph was their eighth top-tier league title. They were also England's best team in the 1936/37 and 1967/68 seasons.

United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton are the only clubs that have been English champions more times that City.

Team Titles Seasons ended as champions 1. Man United 20 1907/08, 1910/11, 1951/52, 1955/56, 1956/57, 1964/65, 1966/67, 1992/93, 1993/94, 1995/96, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2012/13 2. Liverpool 19 1900/01, 1905/06, 1921/22, 1922/23, 1946/47, 1963/64, 1965/66, 1972/73, 1975/76, 1976/77, 1978/79, 1979/80, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88, 1989/90, 2019/20 3. Arsenal 13 1930/31, 1932/33, 1933/34, 1934/35, 1937/38, 1947/48, 1952/53, 1970/71, 1988/89, 1990/91, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04 4. Everton 9 1890/91, 1914/15, 1927/28, 1931/32, 1938/39, 1962/63, 1969/70, 1984/85, 1986/87 5. Man City 8 1936/37, 1967/68, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22 6. Aston Villa 7 1893/94, 1895/96, 1896/97, 1898/99, 1899/1900, 1909/10, 1980/81 =7. Sunderland 6 1891/92, 1892/93, 1894/95, 1901/02, 1912/13, 1935/36 =7. Chelsea 6 1954/55, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10, 2014/15, 2016/17 =9. Newcastle 4 1904/05, 1906/07, 1908/09, 1926/27 =9. Sheffield Wednesday 4 1902/03, 1903/04, 1928/29, 1929/30 =11. Wolves 3 1953/54, 1957/58, 1958/59 =11. Leeds 3 1968/69, 1973/74, 1991/92 =11. Huddersfield 3 1923/24, 1924/25, 1925/26 =11. Blackburn 3 1911/12, 1913/14, 1994/95 =15. Preston 2 1888/89, 1889/90 =15. Tottenham 2 1950/51, 1960/61 =15. Derby 2 1971/72, 1974/75 =15 Burnley 2 1920/21, 1959/60 =15 Portsmouth 2 1948/49, 1949/50 =20. Sheffield United 1 1897/98 =20. West Brom 1 1919/20 =20. Ipswich 1 1961/62 =20. Nottingham Forest 1 1977/78 =20. Leicester 1 2015/16

Despite City's domestic success, they have only won one trophy outside of England.

That was the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1970 when they beat Poland's Gornik Zabrze in the final in Vienna.