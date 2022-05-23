Manchester City Take Premier League Trophy On Open-Top Bus Parade

Manchester City took to the streets 24 hours after winning their sixth Premier League title.

Armed with their trophy, City's players embarked on an open-top bus parade through Manchester to celebrate with their supporters.

The players each took turns at holding the trophy at the front of the bus, which had been painted with the message: "PREMIER LEAGUE 21/22. CHAMPIONS AGAIN!"

Manchester City's players pictured parading their Premier League trophy from an open-top bus 24 hours after winning it on the final day of the 2021/22 season IMAGO/PA Images/Tim Goode

City won the title with 93 points - the sixth highest total in Premier League history.

Liverpool came second with 92 points, which is the eighth highest total.

It had looked like 92 points would be enough to topple City on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's men trailed Villa 2-0 with 15 minutes to play.

But goals on 75:11, 77:44 and 80:47 turned the game and the title race in City's favor.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will have a trophy parade of their own next Sunday - the day after they play Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Should Liverpool lose to Real, they will still be able to celebrate with the EFL Cup and FA Cup, as well as the FA Women's Championship trophy.