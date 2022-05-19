Skip to main content

Liverpool FC Confirm Plans For Trophy Parade Day After Champions League Final

Win or lose in the Champions League final on May 28, Liverpool's players will take part in a trophy parade the following day.

At the very least, it will be a chance for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team to show off the EFL Cup and FA Cup trophies that they won at Wembley back in their own city.

But Klopp and Co will be hoping to have the Champions League trophy on display as well, providing they can beat Real Madrid in Paris less than 24 hours earlier.

Members from Liverpool's women's first team will also be on the open-top bus, which will drive 13.5km through Merseyside after setting off at 4pm.

Liverpool won the FA Women's Championship this season to earn promotion to the Women's Super League.

The parade will be fully paid for by Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool's last victory parade took place in 2019 after they beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final.

But they were unable to celebrate with their fans on a grand scale after winning the Premier League in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured holding the Champions League trophy during an open-top bus parade in 2019

The mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, told liverpoolfc.com: "We're delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29 – and I'm pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women's teams.

"A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes in preparation for an event of this size and scale, so it's fantastic that the city is now going to be able to experience this.

“Lifting the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the FA Women's Championship trophy is an incredible achievement that deserves to be acknowledged and we have everything crossed that they won't be the only trophies they are lifting on the day!"

