Manchester United Use Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote New Kit Despite His Uncertain Future

Manchester United launched their new home kit on Friday and used images of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing it to promote it going sale.

Ronaldo's future at United is uncertain as the 37-year-old, who has 12 months left on his contract, has told the club he wishes to leave.

He will not be involved in United's first four pre-season friendlies - against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa - after not traveling with his teammates on their summer tour of Thailand and Australia.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's new home jersey in official promotional material published on Friday Twitter/@ManUtd

Ronaldo's has not yet reported for training due to family reasons.

Despite doubts over whether Ronaldo will stay at United, pictures of the Portugal captain wearing United's new adidas home jersey were posted on the club's social media channels on Friday.

United's new home shirt features a collar and has a retro feel Twitter/@ManUtd

United's official club store is also actively promoting new shirts printed with "Ronaldo 7", with the most expensive versions costing £115.

The club store is also selling "Fernandes 8" jerseys after midfielder Bruno Fernandes had his squad number upgraded from no.18 to no.8.