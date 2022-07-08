Skip to main content

Manchester United Use Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote New Kit Despite His Uncertain Future

Manchester United launched their new home kit on Friday and used images of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing it to promote it going sale.

Ronaldo's future at United is uncertain as the 37-year-old, who has 12 months left on his contract, has told the club he wishes to leave.

He will not be involved in United's first four pre-season friendlies - against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa - after not traveling with his teammates on their summer tour of Thailand and Australia.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's new home jersey in a video published by the club's social media team on July 8, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's new home jersey in official promotional material published on Friday

Ronaldo's has not yet reported for training due to family reasons.

Despite doubts over whether Ronaldo will stay at United, pictures of the Portugal captain wearing United's new adidas home jersey were posted on the club's social media channels on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's new home jersey in official promotional material published in July 2022

United's new home shirt features a collar and has a retro feel

United's official club store is also actively promoting new shirts printed with "Ronaldo 7", with the most expensive versions costing £115.

The club store is also selling "Fernandes 8" jerseys after midfielder Bruno Fernandes had his squad number upgraded from no.18 to no.8.

"Ronaldo 7" jerseys pictured on sale at manutd.com in July 2022

"Ronaldo 7" jerseys pictured on sale at manutd.com

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's new home jersey in a video published by the club's social media team on July 8, 2022
News

Manchester United Use Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote New Kit Despite His Uncertain Future

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) pictured in action for Manchester United against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Man United's First Four Friendlies Including Liverpool Clash

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured celebrating after scoring for Manchester United against Tottenham in October 2020
News

Manchester United Give Bruno Fernandes New Squad Number To Match His Tattoo

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured wearing Bayern Munich kit in front of giant Barcelona and Bayern crests
News

"We Have Made An Offer": Barcelona President Gives Robert Lewandowski Update

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Everaldo Stum pictured executing a brilliant bicycle kick to score for Kashima Antlers against Cerezo Osaka in July 2022
Watch

Watch Everaldo Stum Score FIFA Puskas Award Contender With Outrageous Bicycle Kick

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Raheem Sterling pictured in action for England against Hungary in June 2022
News

Raheem Sterling To Become Top Chelsea Earner With Salary Worth More Than £15m

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in a Manchester United jersey next to a giant Chelsea crest
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Have "Some Interest" In Cristiano Ronaldo "For Business Reasons"

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale's MLS Debut For LAFC In Doubt Over Paperwork Delay

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Oliver Kahn (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured in 2006 at the FIFA World Cup
News

Bayern Munich CEO Says Signing Cristiano Ronaldo Would Not Fit Club's "Philosophy"

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago