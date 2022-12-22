Skip to main content

New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th

Argentina may have won the 2022 World Cup but it was not enough to see Lionel Messi and Co reach first place in the FIFA Men's World Rankings.

Brazil still top the latest edition of the FIFA Men's World Rankings, which was released on Thursday morning.

Argentina had been third the last time that the rankings were officially updated in October.

But they have now taken second spot at the expense of Belgium, who drop to fourth after failed to progress beyond the group phase in Qatar.

The Argentina team pictured celebrating with their trophy after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

World Cup champions Argentina are second in the FIFA Men's World Rankings

France have moved up one place from fourth to third after reaching the World Cup final.

England remain fifth, ahead of Holland, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain in the top 10.

The USMNT jumped from 16th to 13th but the biggest movers were Morocco.

Morocco shot up from 22nd to 11th after becoming to first African team ever to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Despite scoring their first ever World Cup goal, Canada were the team that fell furthest in the latest rankings, dropping 12 places from 41 to 53.

New FIFA Men's World Rankings (Top 10)

The FIFA Men's World Rankings were updated on December 22, 2022, four days after the World Cup final.

RankTeamFIFA Ranking Points

1.

Brazil

1840.77

2.

Argentina

1838.38

3.

France

1823.39

4.

Belgium

1781.3

5.

England

1774.19

6.

Holland

1740.92

7.

Croatia

1727.62

8.

Italy

1723.56

9.

Portugal

1702.54

10.

Spain

1692.71

The Argentina team pictured celebrating with their trophy after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
