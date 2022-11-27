Alphonso Davies Scores Canada's First Goal In FIFA Men's World Cup History
Alphonso Davies has become the first player to score for Canada at a FIFA Men's World Cup.
His history-making goal came after just 67 seconds of Canada's Group F game against Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium.
The 22-year-old found the net with a powerful header after making a late run from a deep position to meet a cross by Tajon Buchanan.
Davies was mobbed by his teammates as they celebrated his famous goal.
He has now scored 11 goals for Canada since making his international debut as a 16-year-old in 2017.
But Davies had failed to convert a penalty kick in Canada's first game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
They lost that match 1-0 to Belgium on Wednesday.
Sunday's clash with Croatia was Canada's fifth match at a FIFA Men's World Cup.
They lost 1-0, 2-0 and 2-0 to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union in 1986.