Alphonso Davies Scores Canada's First Goal In FIFA Men's World Cup History

Alphonso Davies has become the first player to score for Canada at a FIFA Men's World Cup.

His history-making goal came after just 67 seconds of Canada's Group F game against Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium.

The 22-year-old found the net with a powerful header after making a late run from a deep position to meet a cross by Tajon Buchanan.

Alphonso Davies pictured heading the ball to score Canada's first ever goal at a FIFA Men's World Cup, against Croatia at Qatar 2022

Alphonso Davies pictured heading the ball to score Canada's first ever goal at a FIFA Men's World Cup

Davies was mobbed by his teammates as they celebrated his famous goal.

He has now scored 11 goals for Canada since making his international debut as a 16-year-old in 2017.

But Davies had failed to convert a penalty kick in Canada's first game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

They lost that match 1-0 to Belgium on Wednesday.

Sunday's clash with Croatia was Canada's fifth match at a FIFA Men's World Cup.

They lost 1-0, 2-0 and 2-0 to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union in 1986.

Fans of Canada pictured at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar

Fans of Canada pictured at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar

News

By Robert Summerscales
