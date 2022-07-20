Skip to main content

Paulo Dybala Signs For Roma On Three-Year Deal Said To Contain €20m Release Clause

Paulo Dybala has joined AS Roma on a free transfer three weeks after his contract with former club Juventus expired.

The 28-year-old had been linked with a lot of clubs outside of Italy, including Tottenham and Arsenal.

But he opted to stay in Serie A by signing a three-year deal with Roma.

There is a good chance that he may leave Roma before his three years are up though.

According to La Repubblica, Dybala's Roma contract includes a release clause that will become active next summer and allow him to be bought for just €20m.

But for now Dybala is relishing the chance to work under manager Jose Mourinho, who led Roma to glory in the first ever UEFA Europa Conference League final in May.

SEE ALSO: Jose Mourinho Gets Tattoo Of UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy On Right Arm

Paulo Dybala pictured after scoring for Argentina against Italy in June 2022

"The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions," Dybala told asroma.com.

"The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

"I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with."

Dybala scored 115 goals in 293 games during seven seasons for Juventus after spending three years at Palermo, who signed him from Instituto de Cordoba in his native Argentina.

He has also represented Argentina 34 times, scoring three goals.

Dybala's last international goal came in June's Finalissima at Wembley where Argentina beat European champions Italy 3-0.

