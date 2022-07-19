Skip to main content

Jose Mourinho Gets Tattoo Of UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy On Right Arm

Try telling Jose Mourinho that the UEFA Europa Conference League is a meaningless competition...

Mourinho was picturing crying tears of joy after becoming the first ever manager to win Europe's new third-tier tournament in May.

The Roma boss, whose team beat Feyenoord 1-0 last season's final, has now got a tattoo to commemorate his Conference League success.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho pictured kissing the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after his team beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the tournament's first ever final in May 2022

As well as winning the Conference League, Mourinho has lifted the UEFA Champions League - with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010 - and the Europa League - with Manchester United in 2017.

Mourinho's new tattoo celebrates all of those triumphs as the 59-year-old has got the three trophies inked just below his right shoulder.

The Special One showed off his new body art on Instagram.

Mourinho clearly thought that his new tattoo spoke for itself as he uploaded it without a caption.

After winning the Conference League, Mourinho will likely be hoping that he never finds himself managing at that level again.

His Roma side will compete in the Europa League this season, while their main objective will be to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2019.

