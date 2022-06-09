Phil Foden Emulates Wayne Rooney And Ryan Giggs By Winning PFA Young Player Of The Year Award Twice

Phil Foden has followed in the footsteps of some Premier League greats by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice.

The 22-year-old Manchester City midfielder topped the vote to win the 2021/22 prize, having also won it in the previous season.

Prior to Foden, only Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Dele Alli had won the award on more than one occasion.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a two-time winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year award IMAGO/News Images/Craig Thomas

Foden was part of Pep Guardiola's City side that won the title by recording the sixth highest points total in Premier League history.

In 28 EPL appearances, Foden scored nine goals and provided five assists.

He also chipped in with three goals and two assists in 11 UEFA Champions League games, adding a further two strikes in England's domestic cup competitions.

Foden won the award after earning more votes from his peers than fellow nominees Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Jacob Ramsey, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe

Despite being selected as the best youngster in England, Foden missed out on a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

