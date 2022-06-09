Skip to main content

Phil Foden Emulates Wayne Rooney And Ryan Giggs By Winning PFA Young Player Of The Year Award Twice

Phil Foden has followed in the footsteps of some Premier League greats by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice.

The 22-year-old Manchester City midfielder topped the vote to win the 2021/22 prize, having also won it in the previous season.

Prior to Foden, only Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Dele Alli had won the award on more than one occasion.

Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a two-time winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year award

Foden was part of Pep Guardiola's City side that won the title by recording the sixth highest points total in Premier League history.

In 28 EPL appearances, Foden scored nine goals and provided five assists.

He also chipped in with three goals and two assists in 11 UEFA Champions League games, adding a further two strikes in England's domestic cup competitions.

Foden won the award after earning more votes from his peers than fellow nominees Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Jacob Ramsey, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe

Despite being selected as the best youngster in England, Foden missed out on a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

SEE ALSO: Mo Salah Becomes Seventh Two-Time Winner Of PFA Players' Player Of The Year Award

Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022
News

Phil Foden Emulates Wayne Rooney And Ryan Giggs By Winning PFA Young Player Of The Year Award Twice

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Mo Salah pictured with the PFA Player of the Year trophy in 2018
News

Mo Salah Becomes Seventh Two-Time Winner Of PFA Players' Player Of The Year Award

By Robert Summerscales22 minutes ago
Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran pictured (center) watching his team against Aston Villa at Portman Road in 2018
News

Ed Sheeran To Remain As Ipswich Town FC's Shirt Sponsor After Signing New Deal

By Robert Summerscales46 minutes ago
Loris Karius pictured during what proved to be his last appearance for Liverpool - in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid
News

Seven Players To Leave Liverpool As Loris Karius Exit Is Confirmed Four Years After His Final Game

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Byron Castillo (left) pictured playing for Ecuador against Chile in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022
News

How Chile Could Replace Ecuador At 2022 FIFA World Cup All Because Of Byron Castillo

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Holland's players pictured celebrating after Wout Weghorst scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Wales in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Wales 1-2 Holland - Watch All The Goals Including Two In Manic Added Time

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Leandro Trossard pictured shooting to score a brilliant goal for Belgium against Poland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland - Watch All The Goals Including Leandro Trossard Stunner

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Luka Modric pictured kissing the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the 2021/22 final
News

Real Madrid "Legend" Luka Modric Delighted With New Contract At "Best Club In The World"

By Robert SummerscalesJun 8, 2022
Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica against Liverpool at Anfield in April 2022
News

Liverpool Must Break Transfer Record To Meet Benfica's Asking Price For Darwin Nunez

By Robert SummerscalesJun 8, 2022