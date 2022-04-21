Skip to main content

Police Search Harry Maguire's Home After Bomb Threat Sent To Manchester United Captain

Police have visited the home of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire after he was sent a threatening email.

Maguire lives in Cheshire with his fiancee Fern Hawkins and their two daughters.

The police were called after Maguire received a message claiming that bombs would be planted at his home, as reported by The Sun.

Sniffer dogs are said to have been deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson for Maguire told The Sun on Thursday: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool

United play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

It will be United's first match since the club confirmed that Erik ten Hag is to become their new manager ahead of next season.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will take charge of United's remaining matches this season, before Ten Hag arrives following the completion of Ajax's current campaign.

Ten Hag's first game in charge of United is expected to be against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool completed a 9-0 aggregate win over United in this season's Premier League by thrashing them 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire played the full 90 minutes at Anfield.

The Manchester Evening News reported earlier this week that Ten Hag may consider removing Maguire from his role as United captain this summer.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Police Search Harry Maguire's Home After Bomb Threat Sent To Manchester United Captain

By Robert Summerscales17 minutes ago
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Supporting Him After Loss Of His Baby Son

By Robert Summerscales42 minutes ago
Serena Williams pictured at the Australian Open in 2021
News

Serena Williams And Arsenal Fan Lewis Hamilton Set To Back Bid To Buy Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Mo Salah (center) is pictured dribbling away from Bruno Fernandes during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Likely To Face Liverpool In First Game As Man United Manager

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag pictured giving an interview to ESPN in March 2022
News

Key Words From Erik Ten Hag's First Quotes As Manchester United Manager

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured in April 2022
News

Manchester United Officially Confirm Erik Ten Hag As New Manager

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Didier Drogba pictured celebrating with the top half of the Premier League trophy after winning it for a fourth time with Chelsea in 2015
News

Premier League Hall Of Fame Welcomes Six New Players Including Paul Scholes & Didier Drogba

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel pictured during Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace in April 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea "Scored 5 Goals" In 4-2 Loss To Arsenal Before Blaming The Pitch

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Sergio Ramos celebrates his second ever goal for PSG in their 3-0 win over Angers
News

PSG Were 15 Minutes From Winning Ligue 1 But Their Wait Should Officially End On Saturday

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago