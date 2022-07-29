Chelsea End Mixed Pre-Season On High As Raheem Sterling Scores In Win Over Udinese

Chelsea ended their 2022 pre-season on a high on Friday night by winning 3-1 against Serie A outfit Udinese.

N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount were all on target for the Blues in Italy, where ex-Everton star Gerard Deulofeu netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

The Blues were excellent value for their victory as they dominated possession and recorded 20 shots to Udinese's five.

Raheem Sterling (left) pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 3-1 friendly win over Udinese IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto/Daniele Buffa

Chelsea's win was their first since beating Club America 2-1 in their opening friendly of the summer.

That result was followed by a 1-1 draw at Charlotte FC then a 4-0 defeat by Arsenal in Orlando.

Udinese 1-3 Chelsea

Kante opened the scoring on 20 minutes by scoring his first goal since November.

The midfielder found the net with a drilled left-footed strike from outside the penalty area.

Sterling made it 2-0 on 37 minutes with what was almost a brilliant goal but ended up with an untidy finish.

The former Manchester City forward collected a Jorginho pass with a sublime first touch before feigning to shoot in an attempt to trick keeper Marco Silvestri.

But Silvestri blocked Sterling's effort only for the ball to bounce back onto the attacker's knees before landing in the net.

Udinese got on the scoresheet just before half-time after Edouard Mendy failed to live up to his high standards.

Mendy spilled a long-range shot from Roberto Pereyra into the path of Deulofeu, whose follow-up effort squeezed under the awkward dive of the Blues keeper.

Mount restored Chelsea's well-earned two-goal margin in the final minute of the 90 with a tap-in following a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea now switch their focus to their Premier League opener away at Everton next Saturday.