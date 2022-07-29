Skip to main content

Chelsea End Mixed Pre-Season On High As Raheem Sterling Scores In Win Over Udinese

Chelsea ended their 2022 pre-season on a high on Friday night by winning 3-1 against Serie A outfit Udinese.

N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount were all on target for the Blues in Italy, where ex-Everton star Gerard Deulofeu netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

The Blues were excellent value for their victory as they dominated possession and recorded 20 shots to Udinese's five.

Raheem Sterling (left) pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 3-1 friendly win over Udinese in July 2022

Raheem Sterling (left) pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 3-1 friendly win over Udinese

Chelsea's win was their first since beating Club America 2-1 in their opening friendly of the summer.

That result was followed by a 1-1 draw at Charlotte FC then a 4-0 defeat by Arsenal in Orlando.

Udinese 1-3 Chelsea

Kante opened the scoring on 20 minutes by scoring his first goal since November.

The midfielder found the net with a drilled left-footed strike from outside the penalty area.

Sterling made it 2-0 on 37 minutes with what was almost a brilliant goal but ended up with an untidy finish.

The former Manchester City forward collected a Jorginho pass with a sublime first touch before feigning to shoot in an attempt to trick keeper Marco Silvestri.

But Silvestri blocked Sterling's effort only for the ball to bounce back onto the attacker's knees before landing in the net.

Udinese got on the scoresheet just before half-time after Edouard Mendy failed to live up to his high standards.

Mendy spilled a long-range shot from Roberto Pereyra into the path of Deulofeu, whose follow-up effort squeezed under the awkward dive of the Blues keeper.

Mount restored Chelsea's well-earned two-goal margin in the final minute of the 90 with a tap-in following a cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea now switch their focus to their Premier League opener away at Everton next Saturday.

Raheem Sterling (left) pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 3-1 friendly win over Udinese in July 2022
News

Chelsea End Mixed Pre-Season On High As Raheem Sterling Scores In Win Over Udinese

By Robert Summerscales17 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces "The King" Will Play For Man United Against Rayo Vallecano

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in 2019
News

Sir Alex Ferguson Handed New Job By Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian pictured during a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig in July 2022
News

Adrian's Starting Place In Liverpool Line-Up To Face Manchester City Virtually Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (left) pictured hugging Oleksandr Zinchenko after a game in 2019
News

Pep Guardiola Says Man City Will Miss Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko And Gabriel Jesus

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
KSI and Logan Paul pose with an Arsenal shirt after their drink "PRIME" was named in July 2022 as the EPL club's "official hydration partner"
News

KSI And Logan Paul Link Up With Arsenal As Club Announce PRIME As "Official Hydration Partner"

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Jules Kounde pictured giving his first interview after agreeing to sign for Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022
News

Jules Kounde Explains Why He Chose Barcelona Over Chelsea After €55m Deal Agreed

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Dynamo Kyiv's no.29 Vitaliy Buyalsky pictured (right) celebrating a goal against Fenerbahce in July 2022
News

UEFA To Investigate "Vladimir Putin" Chants By Fenerbahce Fans At Dynamo Kyiv Match

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Pre-Season Holiday With New Girlfriend After Divorcing Wife Of 13 Years

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago