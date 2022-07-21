Skip to main content

Raheem Sterling Scores Penalty On Debut But Awful Conor Gallagher Panenka Costs Chelsea

Raheem Sterling (kind of) scored on his Chelsea debut but found himself on the losing side against MLS side Charlotte.

The England star played the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night, his first appearance since signing from Manchester City.

Sterling was unable to find the net in normal time but did so in a penalty shootout after the game had finished 1-1.

However, Chelsea lost the shootout 5-3 after Conor Gallagher produced one of the worst Panenkas of all time.

Christian Pulisic scored on home soil to give Chelsea the lead on 30 minutes.

The USMNT ace showed good control and composure to collect the ball and dink it over keeper Kristijan Kahlina, after Michy Batshuayi's initial shot had been deflected into his path.

Though Pulisic was the star attraction for many local fans, his half-time replacement was arguably the player that supporters around the world were most excited to see.

Sterling took Pulisic's place in attacking midfield for the second 45 minutes.

The England international was unable to mark his debut in normal time with a goal but he came close.

Sterling's moment of the match saw him sprint clear of the Charlotte defense down the Chelsea left, only to be denied by the keeper's foot.

Chelsea were made to rue that miss when they allowed Charlotte to steal an equalizer in second-half stoppage time.

Sixteen-year-old Charlotte sub Brian Romero drew a penalty kick out of Trevoh Chalobah and Daniel Rios converted.

That tied the game and sent it to a penalty shootout, which the hosts won 5-3.

Charlotte scored all five of their spot-kicks, while Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Sterling all netted for Chelsea.

But Gallagher's attempt to dink the ball into the net ended in humiliation. His shot barely rose more than an inch off the ground and was easily caught by sub keeper George Marks.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher pictured before he took an awful penalty kick against Charlotte in a pre-season friendly in 2022

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher pictured before his horrific penalty attempt

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher pictured before he took an awful penalty kick against Charlotte in a pre-season friendly in 2022
Watch

Raheem Sterling Scores Penalty On Debut But Awful Conor Gallagher Panenka Costs Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Luis Amarilla pictured scoring for Minnesota United against Everton in July 2022
Watch

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton: Watch The Goals After MLS Side Humble Shambolic Toffees

By Robert Summerscales50 minutes ago
A general view of the Arsenal crest on a corner flag at the Emirates Stadium
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Spotted Among Crowd At Arsenal Friendly In Orlando

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Matthijs de Ligt pictured scoring with his first touch as a Bayern Munich player in a pre-season 2022 friendly against DC United
Watch

Matthijs De Ligt Scores With First Touch For Bayern Munich As He Nails Thunderous Volley

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane pictured in July 2022
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Score 255 Seconds Into Bayern Munich Debut

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Georgia Stanway pictured (left) shooting to score England's winning goal in their quarter-final victory over Spain at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Women's Euros Highlights: England 2-1 Spain - Watch All The Goals Including Georgia Stanway Stunner

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
England's players pictured celebrating during their quarter-final win over Spain at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

England Survive Spain Scare To Keep Women's Euro 2022 Party Alive

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus and Brazil teammate Richarlison (right) pictured in 2018
News

Gabriel Jesus Targets EPL Golden Boot But Thinks Richarlison Could Also Be A Contender

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Romeo Beckham pictured playing for Inter Miami against Barcelona in July 2022
News

Inter Miami Boss Phil Neville Says His Son And Romeo Beckham Deserved To Play Against Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago