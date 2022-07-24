Skip to main content

Chelsea Center-Backs Awful Against Arsenal As Thomas Tuchel's 4-2-3-1 System Fails

If Thomas Tuchel was not already 100% certain that Chelsea needed another center-back, he surely is now.

Chelsea lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation at the start of Saturday's friendly against Arsenal in Orlando.

It was a disaster.

Most of Chelsea's success under Tuchel, including their Champions League final victory in 2021, has come playing a 3-4-3 system.

But the Blues backline was decimated this summer by Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leaving on free transfers.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been brought in to help fill the void, while another center-back is top of Tuchel's wish-list.

But Koulibaly started Saturday's game on the bench as Tuchel opted to pair Trevoh Chalobah with Thiago Silva at the heart of his defense.

That defense was undone inside 15 minutes when a simple through-pass from Granit Xhaka found Gabriel Jesus, who chipped Edouard Mendy to make it 1-0.

Jesus deserves credit for the coolness of his finish but he was given a lot of assistance by those wearing blue.

At first glance, it looked like 37-year-old Silva was the obvious man to blame as he had failed to step up, thus playing Jesus onside.

But Silva had been left in an awful predicament by Chalobah, who had wondered towards the center of the field, vacating the space Jesus would go on to exploit.

Chalobah went AWOL again for Arsenal's second goal. He stepped out of position to close down Gabriel Martinelli, only to then back off, giving the Arsenal no.10 a clear five yards to turn and play the ball into the space Chalobah should have been defending.

Silva moved across but could not get to Martin Odegaard in time to stop his clinical two-touch finish.

Tuchel was visibly furious on the sidelines and Chalobah was replaced by Malang Sarr during the half-time break.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looks concerned after watching a defensive malfunction help Arsenal score against his side in Orlando

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looks concerned after watching a defensive malfunction help Arsenal score against his side in Orlando

SEE MORE:

Oleksandr Zinchenko pictured in possession on his Arsenal debut against Chelsea in Orlando
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Shines At Left-Back On Arsenal Debut

By Robert Summerscales21 minutes ago
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looks concerned after watching a defensive malfunction help Arsenal score against his side in Orlando
Features

Chelsea Center-Backs Awful Against Arsenal As Thomas Tuchel's 4-2-3-1 System Fails

By Robert Summerscales47 minutes ago
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus pictured chipping Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy
Watch

Watch Gabriel Jesus Chip Edouard Mendy As Brazilian Continues Strong Start To Arsenal Career

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Daily Mail journalist captured an image of the awful weather at Lambeau Field, where Bayern Munich and Manchester City were unable to complete a full game
News

Bayern Munich And Man City Unable To Complete Full Game Due To Wild Wisconsin Weather

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Erling Haaland pictured sliding to score his first goal for Manchester City in a 2022 summer friendly against Bayern Munich
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score First Goal For Man City Before Thunderstorm Halts His Debut

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured passing the ball for Harry Kane to set up a goal in Tottenham's 2-1 win at Rangers
News

Son Heung-Min Assists Two Harry Kane Goals As Tottenham Win Away At Rangers

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Jose Mourinho pictured looking confused
Watch

Roma Fan Begs Jose Mourinho To Witness His Marriage Proposal To Girlfriend

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
An action shot taken after Aston Villa scored a late equalizer against Manchester United in their 2022 friendly
News

Man United 2-2 Aston Villa: Erik Ten Hag's 100% Record Blows Away In Wet And Windy Perth

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
PSG no.7 Kylian Mbappe pictured shooting to score a brilliant pre-season goal against Urawa Red Diamonds
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First PSG Goal Since Becoming Soccer's Highest-Paid Player Ever

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago