Atletico Madrid Blast "Despicable" Fans That Hung Vinicius Junior Effigy From Bridge

An effigy of Vinicius Junior was seen hanging from a bridge in Madrid on the eve of this week's derby match between Real and Atletico.

The bridge above was dressed in a red and white banner that read: "Madrid hates Real".

It is understood that the vile scene was the work of a group of Atletico fans.

But Atletico have moved to condemn the act.

A statement from the club read: "Acts like this are absolutely disgusting and inadmissible and embarrass society. Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of people or institutions is resounding and unmitigated.

"The rivalry between both clubs is at the highest level, but so is our respect. No individual, whatever his intentions or his colors, can stain the coexistence between different clubs. It is everyone's responsibility to avoid it.

"We do not know the instigator or instigators of this despicable act, but their anonymity does not avoid their responsibility. We hope that the authorities are able to clarify what happened and that justice helps to banish this type of behavior."

La Liga also issued a statement in which it vowed to "press for an investigation into the matter by relevant state security forces and bodies, seeking convictions for those responsible and requesting the most severe sentences."

Real forward Vinicius was targeted with racist abuse by a group of Atletico fans before the two teams last met in September.

This came just days after Vinicius had called out racism with a strong statement on social media.

Vinicius Junior pictured celebrating during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September 2022

Vinicius Junior pictured celebrating during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September

News

By Robert Summerscales
