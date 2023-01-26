Watch Rodrygo Score Copa del Rey Wondergoal For Real Madrid Against Atletico

Rodrygo scored a stunning solo goal to draw Real Madrid level in Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old collected the ball from Luka Modric in the center of the Atletico half before dribbling around three defenders and poking a low shot past Jan Oblak.

Rodrygo's mazy dribble left Axel Witsel on the floor, before Mario Hermoso also made a failed attempt to tackle the Brazilian.

The goal arrived in the 79th minute and made the score 1-1 after Alvaro Morata had earlier given Atletico the lead against his former club.