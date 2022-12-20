Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Bet More Than $1,000 On Lionel Messi To Win The World Cup's Golden Ball Award

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he won more than $7,000 after betting $1,000 and change on Lionel Messi to win the 2022 World Cup Golden Ball award.

Aguero represented Argentina at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups but was not among the playing squad at Qatar 2022 after retiring in 2021.

But Aguero still traveled to Qatar to be with the team, even taking part in training sessions with his former teammates.

After Argentina beat France in Sunday's final, Aguero joined Messi and Co on the pitch to lift the World Cup trophy.

Despite not being a direct part of the team anymore, the former Manchester City striker was clearly overjoyed at seeing his beloved nation crowned world champions for the first time since 1986 - two years before he was born.

But Aguero had another reasons to celebrate.

Moments before Argentina were presented with the famous trophy, FIFA confirmed that Messi had been chosen as the official Player of the Tournament, thus winning the Golden Ball for the second time in his career.

Twenty-four hours after the final, Aguero posted a screenshot of his winning bet slip.

He had staked $1,001.81 three days before the tournament began. His return, including that original stake, was $8,264.94.

Aguero and Messi are close friends. Messi is the godfather of Aguero's son.

Sergio Aguero (left) and Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Argentina
By Robert Summerscales
