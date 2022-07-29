Thomas Tuchel Takes Pre-Season Holiday With New Girlfriend After Divorcing Wife Of 13 Years

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been spotted on holiday in Sardinia with his new girlfriend Natalie Max days after finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife Sissi.

Tuchel, 48, and his 35-year-old partner Natalie Max took a short break to the Italian island following Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA.

Pictured published by The Sun showed Tuchel and Ms Max kissing and laughing while enjoying a boat trip in the Mediterranean Sea.

Their holiday will end before Chelsea play Udinese on Friday in the club's last friendly game before the new Premier League season begins.

Tuchel was previously married for 13 years but his divorce to ex-wife Sissi was finalized at London's High Court last week, after papers had first been filed in late March.

According to the Daily Mail, Tuchel and his new girlfriend have been dating since May.

It has been a stressful summer so far for Tuchel in terms of his working life.

Chelsea have lost three big names after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed on free transfers before Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan on loan.

The Blues have added Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to their shrinking squad but still have more business to conclude before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea's need for new additions was highlighted in the USA where they lost on penalties to Charlotte FC before being thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in Orlando.