Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Takes Pre-Season Holiday With New Girlfriend After Divorcing Wife Of 13 Years

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been spotted on holiday in Sardinia with his new girlfriend Natalie Max days after finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife Sissi.

Tuchel, 48, and his 35-year-old partner Natalie Max took a short break to the Italian island following Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA.

Pictured published by The Sun showed Tuchel and Ms Max kissing and laughing while enjoying a boat trip in the Mediterranean Sea.

Their holiday will end before Chelsea play Udinese on Friday in the club's last friendly game before the new Premier League season begins.

Tuchel was previously married for 13 years but his divorce to ex-wife Sissi was finalized at London's High Court last week, after papers had first been filed in late March.

According to the Daily Mail, Tuchel and his new girlfriend have been dating since May.

It has been a stressful summer so far for Tuchel in terms of his working life.

Chelsea have lost three big names after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed on free transfers before Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan on loan.

The Blues have added Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to their shrinking squad but still have more business to conclude before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea's need for new additions was highlighted in the USA where they lost on penalties to Charlotte FC before being thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in Orlando.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their pre-season tour of the USA

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA
News

Thomas Tuchel Takes Pre-Season Holiday With New Girlfriend After Divorcing Wife Of 13 Years

By Robert Summerscales20 seconds ago
Real Madrid no.9 Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring a goal against Club America in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
News

Karim Benzema And Eden Hazard On Target But Real Madrid Held After Retaken Club America Penalty

By Robert SummerscalesJul 27, 2022 1:19 AM EDT
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez pictured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Transfer Talk

Luis Suarez Tells Fans He Has "Preliminary Agreement" With Former Club Nacional

By Robert SummerscalesJul 26, 2022 11:28 PM EDT
Robert Lewandowski pictured (center) during his second appearance for Barcelona - in a 2-2 draw against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Still Waiting For First Barcelona Goal After Juve's Moise Kean Steals Show In Dallas Draw

By Robert SummerscalesJul 26, 2022 10:39 PM EDT
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (no.7) pictured surrounded by Juventus defenders moments before scoring a superb goal in Dallas
Watch

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Scores Two Dizzying Solo Goals Against Juventus

By Robert SummerscalesJul 26, 2022 9:50 PM EDT
Harry Maguire pictured at Sheffield's Bramall Lane to watch England vs Sweden in their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final
News

Harry Maguire And Victor Lindelof Watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final In Sheffield

By Robert SummerscalesJul 26, 2022 5:59 PM EDT
England's Alessia Russo pictured watching on as her back-heeled shot rolls into the Sweden net for a brilliant goal at Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 4-0 Sweden - Watch All The Goals Including Alessia Russo Stunner

By Robert SummerscalesJul 26, 2022 5:06 PM EDT
England no.7 Beth Mead pictured shooting to score against Sweden in the semi-finals of Euro 2022
News

Beth Mead Ties Women's Euros Record As England Thrash Sweden In Semi-Final

By Robert SummerscalesJul 26, 2022 4:48 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and agent Jorge Mendes (left) pictured en route to Manchester United's Carrington training center on July 26, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Jorge Mendes Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag At Man United Training Center

By Robert SummerscalesJul 26, 2022 10:27 AM EDT