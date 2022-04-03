Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel's Wife Sissi Files For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage To Chelsea Manager

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has split from his wife of 13 years.

Tuchel and wife Sissi married in 2009 when he was living and working in his native Germany.

Sissi worked as a journalist in Germany but is said to have given up her job to raise her and her husband's two daughters.

The whole family moved to France after former Mainz and Dortmund boss Tuchel took over at Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

Thomas Tuchel and wife Sissi pictured in 2018 watching tennis at the Paris Masters

They then relocated to the UK in August, seven months after Tuchel had become Chelsea manager.

Two months earlier Tuchel, his wife and their two children were all pictured together on the pitch at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal after Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel pictured celebrating Chelsea's Champions League triumph in 2021 with his wife Sissi and their two children

But The Mail on Sunday this week reported that Mrs Tuchel has filed for divorce.

A source was quoted by the newspaper as saying: "Sissi and Thomas have tried to avoid splitting but in the end there was no other way.

"It is very sad and now it is all about making sure their daughters are the top priority. Papers were lodged last week to get the divorce under way."

The news was broken late on Saturday, hours after Chelsea had been thrashed 4-1 by Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel admitted that the loss to Brentford took him by surprise, adding that his team "stopped defending" after going 1-0 up.

Thomas Tuchel and wife Sissi pictured in 2018 watching tennis at the Paris Masters
