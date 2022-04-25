Antonio Rudiger Verbally Agrees To Sign For Real Madrid Despite Bigger Offers From Other Clubs

Antonio Rudiger will play for Real Madrid next season.

Rudiger has been at Chelsea since 2017, but manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Sunday that the defender will leave on a free transfer this summer.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United had all been linked with Rudiger.

But Real Madrid have seemingly won the race to land the 29-year-old after striking a verbal agreement, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Rudiger was offered a deal worth £230,000 per week to stay at Chelsea but he will earn a lot more than that at Real, according to the Daily Mail.

The duration of his Real deal is expected to be four years.

It is claimed though that Real were not the highest bidders for Rudiger in terms of salary.

Rudiger has twice played against Real for Chelsea this season.

He scored in Chelsea's 3-2 win at the Bernabeu.

But that victory was not enough to keep Chelsea in the Champions League as Real had won the first leg of their quarter-final 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.