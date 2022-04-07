Kylian Mbappe "More Likely" To Stay At PSG Than Move To Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's seemingly inevitable summer move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid is looking less and less guaranteed.

It had been widely accepted that Mbappe was going to join Real on a free transfer when his PSG contract expires at the end of June.

But recent reports suggest that Mbappe, who is already said to have the third highest salary in Ligue 1, could be tempted to stay by the offer of a mega contract,

Indeed, journalist Jonathan Johnson, who specializes in French football, believes that Mbappe is more likely to be playing in Paris next season than Madrid.

Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool, but Johnson told Sky Sports: "The only major contender for Mbappe's signature is Real Madrid.

"However, it is sounding more likely, if anything, that he actually extends his stay at PSG at this moment in time.

"There is almost a sense of 'job not quite done yet' for the Frenchman.

"There is a big question, as well, over the legacy he leaves at PSG if he leaves now."

Johnson went on to suggest that Mbappe might look to stay at PSG for another two seasons, giving him another "two shots" at winning the Champions League.

PSG's hopes of a first ever European title were dashed last month by Karim Benzema.

Benzema scored a 17-minute hat-trick for Real Madrid to knock PSG out of the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Thirty-four-year-old Benzema struck another hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Chelsea on Wednesday night to put Real on the verge of the semi-finals.