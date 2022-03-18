Skip to main content

Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head: History Favors Blues Who Boast Remarkable Record

Real Madrid were paired with Chelsea in Friday's UEFA Champions League draw.

Both sides would likely have preferred an easier opponent, but Benfica were fed to Liverpool, while Bayern Munich got Villarreal. 

Early odds from bookmakers suggest that they are struggling to find a clear favorite between Real and Chelsea.

But history points emphatically to the Blues, who have remarkably never lost to Real.

The two famous teams have faced each other five times previously.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount were the scorers as Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of last season's Champions League semi-final. The first leg in Madrid had ended 1-1.

A Gustavo Poyet goal sealed a 1-0 win for Chelsea over Real in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup final.

Chelsea also beat Real in the 1971 Cup Winners' Cup final. After a 1-1 draw in Greece's Karaiskakis Stadium, Chelsea won 2-1 in a replay two days later.

Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head

Games - 5

Real Madrid wins - 0

Chelsea wins - 3

Draws - 2

Timo Werner (right) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid on 2021

Timo Werner (right) was a scorer when Chelsea beat Real Madrid in the most recent meeting

Timo Werner (right) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid on 2021
News

Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head: History Favors Blues Who Boast Remarkable Record

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
A general view from the outside of the Bernabeu on a Champions League night
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed As Real Madrid Face Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales26 minutes ago
Dani Alves and Lionel Messi pictured playing together for Barcelona in 2015
News

Lionel Messi Regrets Leaving Barcelona & Should "Come Back", Says Former PSG Star Dani Alves

By Robert Summerscales57 minutes ago
Police carry away a protester after he invaded the Goodison Park pitch during Everton vs Newcastle and tied his own neck to a goalpost
Watch

Police Remove Protester Who Tied Neck To Everton Goal... After Another Pitch Invader Punches Him

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Thomas Tuchel pictured wearing a hat on December 26, 2021
News

Thomas Tuchel Distances Himself From Chelsea's Controversial Request To FA

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Mikel Arteta pictured on the touchline during Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Blasts Premier League Fixture List As "Not Fair" On Arsenal In Bizarre Rant

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Karim Benzema applauds fans as France teammates Anthony Martial (center) and Paul Pogba (right) hold the UEFA Nations League trophy in October 2021
News

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Is "Best Striker In The World", Claims Anthony Martial

By Robert SummerscalesMar 17, 2022
Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial (left to right) pictured playing for Manchester United in November 2021
News

Man United Players "All Love" Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Teammate

By Robert SummerscalesMar 17, 2022
Kurt Zouma pictured representing West Ham in December 2021
News

Kurt Zouma & Brother Yoan To Be Prosecuted Over West Ham Defender's Cat-Kicking

By Robert SummerscalesMar 16, 2022