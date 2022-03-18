Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head: History Favors Blues Who Boast Remarkable Record

Real Madrid were paired with Chelsea in Friday's UEFA Champions League draw.

Both sides would likely have preferred an easier opponent, but Benfica were fed to Liverpool, while Bayern Munich got Villarreal.

Early odds from bookmakers suggest that they are struggling to find a clear favorite between Real and Chelsea.

But history points emphatically to the Blues, who have remarkably never lost to Real.

The two famous teams have faced each other five times previously.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount were the scorers as Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of last season's Champions League semi-final. The first leg in Madrid had ended 1-1.

A Gustavo Poyet goal sealed a 1-0 win for Chelsea over Real in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup final.

Chelsea also beat Real in the 1971 Cup Winners' Cup final. After a 1-1 draw in Greece's Karaiskakis Stadium, Chelsea won 2-1 in a replay two days later.

Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head

Games - 5

Real Madrid wins - 0

Chelsea wins - 3

Draws - 2