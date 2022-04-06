Skip to main content

Watch Two Karim Benzema Goals Vs Chelsea That Had The King Of Headers Applauding

Karim Benzema produced two stunning headers to fire Real Madrid into an early 2-0 lead at Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Benzema had scored a 17-minute hat-trick to knock Paris Saint-Germain out in the previous round.

And there were just three minutes between his two first-half goals at Stamford Bridge, which arrived in the 21st and 24th minutes of the game.

The move for the first goal began with Vinicius Junior playing a one-two with Benzema.

After returning the ball into the Brazilian's path, Benzema continued his run forward, timing it to perfection as he sprinted onto the ball and bulleted a headed effort past Edouard Mendy in a flash.

Benzema and Vinicius celebrated together in front of the traveling Real fans.

Those fans were treated to another piece of Benzema brilliance moments later, assisted by a superb Luka Modric cross.

This time Benzema had to hold his run, before ghosting in between Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva and nodding a looping effort back across goal and into the net.

Benzema had just scored two of the best headers of his career and the 34-year-old's name began trending on Twitter.

Among those to show their appreciation for Benzema's double was the king of headed goals himself.

Peter Crouch, who holds the Premier League record for most headed goals, tweeted: "Technique on both those headers from Benzema", followed by a shocked emoji.

Karim Benzema heads the ball to score against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April 2022

Karim Benzema heads the ball to score against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Karim Benzema heads the ball to score against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April 2022
Watch

Watch Two Karim Benzema Goals Vs Chelsea That Had The King Of Headers Applauding

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher pictured at Old Trafford in March 2022
News

Manchester United Fan Who Engaged In Angry Row With Darren Fletcher Gives His Account

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo pictured in 2016
News

Hope Solo Pictured For First Time Since DWI Arrest As She's Seen Driving Her Family In An ATV

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
An aerial view of an OmegaBall pitch taken during the sport's first ever men's championship game in 2022
News

What Is OmegaBall? Rules Of Soccer's Newest Format Explained

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Christian Pulisic pictured during Chelsea vs Brighton in December 2021
News

Christian Pulisic Responds To Transfer Talk After Being Selected For Chelsea Media Duty

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden pictured during his side's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in April 2022
News

Phil Foden On Course To Be England's Best Ever Player According To Former Man City Star

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen
News

Football Union Of Russia Withdraws Appeal Against Ban From FIFA World Cup

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola pictured shaking hands at Manchester City's game against Atletico Madrid in April 2022
Watch

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Highlights And Match Stats As Guardiola Does A Simeone

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
A general view from outside the Estadio da Luz before Benfica vs Liverpool in April 2022
News

Hundreds Of Liverpool Fans Miss First Goal Against Benfica Amid Heavy Police Presence

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago