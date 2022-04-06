Watch Two Karim Benzema Goals Vs Chelsea That Had The King Of Headers Applauding

Karim Benzema produced two stunning headers to fire Real Madrid into an early 2-0 lead at Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Benzema had scored a 17-minute hat-trick to knock Paris Saint-Germain out in the previous round.

And there were just three minutes between his two first-half goals at Stamford Bridge, which arrived in the 21st and 24th minutes of the game.

The move for the first goal began with Vinicius Junior playing a one-two with Benzema.

After returning the ball into the Brazilian's path, Benzema continued his run forward, timing it to perfection as he sprinted onto the ball and bulleted a headed effort past Edouard Mendy in a flash.

Benzema and Vinicius celebrated together in front of the traveling Real fans.

Those fans were treated to another piece of Benzema brilliance moments later, assisted by a superb Luka Modric cross.

This time Benzema had to hold his run, before ghosting in between Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva and nodding a looping effort back across goal and into the net.

Benzema had just scored two of the best headers of his career and the 34-year-old's name began trending on Twitter.

Among those to show their appreciation for Benzema's double was the king of headed goals himself.

Peter Crouch, who holds the Premier League record for most headed goals, tweeted: "Technique on both those headers from Benzema", followed by a shocked emoji.