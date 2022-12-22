Watch Erling Haaland Score Against Liverpool From Kevin De Bruyne Assist As Normal Service Resumes At Man City Following World Cup Break

It did not take long for normal service to resume at Manchester City once the domestic season had resumed after pausing for the World Cup.

Less than 10 minutes into Thursday's EFL Cup fourth round game against Liverpool, Kevin De Bruyne assisted Erling Haaland for the opening goal.

Watch it below.

Erling Haaland (center) pictured celebrating with Kevin De Bruyne (left) after scoring for Manchester City against Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round IMAGO/PA Images/Isaac Parkin

This was the fifth time that Haaland had scored directly from a De Bruyne assist in only their 15th match together.

City's lead only lasted for 10 minutes before Fabio Carvalho equalized for Liverpool with a precise low finish.

More to follow.