Skip to main content

Watch Fabio Carvalho Score His First Away Goal For Liverpool With Calm Finish Against Man City

Fabio Carvalho scored the third goal of his Liverpool career by netting a fine equalizer during Thursday's EFL Cup fourth round game at Manchester City.

Liverpool fell behind to an early Erling Haaland strike at the Etihad Stadium but were level 10 minutes later thanks to Carvalho.

The 20-year-old displayed remarkable composure after being teed up by James Milner inside the penalty area.

Instead of opting for power, Carvalho calmly and very precisely cushioned a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was the first goal that Carvalho had scored for Liverpool away from Anfield.

Watch the goal below.

In This Article (2)

Liverpool
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester City

Fabio Carvalho (no.28) pictured scoring his first away goal for Liverpool, in an EFL Cup fourth round game at Manchester City in December 2022
Watch

Watch Fabio Carvalho Score His First Away Goal For Liverpool With Calm Finish Against Man City

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Copenhagen in October 2022
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score Against Liverpool From Kevin De Bruyne Assist As Normal Service Resumes At Man City Following World Cup Break

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured at a press conference in December 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Must Win Champions League To "Complete" Manchester City Mission

By Robert Summerscales
Avram Grant pictured on the bench during the 2008 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester United
News

Former Chelsea Boss Avram Grant Appointed As New Zambia Manager

By Robert Summerscales
Dele Alli pictured (right) after being subbed off 29 minutes into a Turkish Cup game between Besiktas and Sanliurfaspor in December 2022
Watch

Dele Alli Booed Off In 29th Minute Before Three Other Former EPL Players Save Besiktas During Turkish Cup Game

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Brazil pictured holding up a banner to show support for unwell national icon Pele during the 2022 World Cup
News

Pele's Cancer Has 'Progressed' And Brazil Legend Will Stay In Hospital Over Christmas

By Robert Summerscales
The Argentina team pictured celebrating with their trophy after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

New FIFA World Rankings Confirmed: Argentina Rise To 2nd As USMNT Jump Three Places To 13th

By Robert Summerscales
Marcus Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United in a 2-0 win over Burnley in round four of the 2022/23 EFL Cup
Watch

Highlights: Man United 2-0 Burnley - Watch Marcus Rashford And Christian Eriksen Score Memorable Goals In EFL Cup Win

By Robert Summerscales
Youri Tielemans pictured celebrating after scoring for Leicester City during their 3-0 win at MK Dons in December 2022
News

Premier League Clubs Return To Action After World Cup As Leicester Impress In EFL Cup

By Robert Summerscales