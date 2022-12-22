Watch Fabio Carvalho Score His First Away Goal For Liverpool With Calm Finish Against Man City

Fabio Carvalho scored the third goal of his Liverpool career by netting a fine equalizer during Thursday's EFL Cup fourth round game at Manchester City.

Liverpool fell behind to an early Erling Haaland strike at the Etihad Stadium but were level 10 minutes later thanks to Carvalho.

The 20-year-old displayed remarkable composure after being teed up by James Milner inside the penalty area.

Instead of opting for power, Carvalho calmly and very precisely cushioned a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

It was the first goal that Carvalho had scored for Liverpool away from Anfield.

Watch the goal below.