Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Denied Goal Against Former Club Real Madrid By Slo-Mo VAR Review

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso was denied a goal against former club Real Madrid on Tuesday after a slo-mo VAR review.

Alonso thought he had scored to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead at the Bernabeu to put them 3-2 ahead on aggregate in their Champions League quarter-final.

The 31-year-old, who played one game for Real in 2010, had lashed the ball into the top corner after it had fallen invitingly for in front of his right foot.

But had it fallen so kindly for Alonso after glancing his hand?

That was a decision that was left to the video assistant referee.

As the VAR check went on, nervousness took over the stadium. On-field referee Szymon Marciniak looked just as stressed as any of the players.

But Marciniak did not need to go to the screen.

After studying the footage for well over a minute, his VAR found the right angle which slowed clearly that the ball did make contact with Alonso's right hand.

The goal was therefore ruled out and Real survived.

But not for long. Ten minutes after the game had restarted, Timo Werner made it 3-0 via a deflected shot after a brilliant piece of individual play.

Werner had earlier assisted Mason Mount for Chelsea's first goal of the night, before Antonio Rudiger headed home their second.

There was more to come though. Rodrygo slotted home from a Luka Modric cross shortly after coming off the bench to make it 4-4 on aggregate.

