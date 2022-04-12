Skip to main content

Watch Mason Mount Score Chelsea's First Ever Goal At Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium

Mason Mount made a little bit of history on Tuesday by scoring Chelsea's first ever goal at Real Madrid's famous Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Chelsea had a superb head to head record against Real prior to last week's 3-1 home defeat in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Blues had gone unbeaten in their first five meetings with the Spanish giants, but none of those games took place at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea's first three matches against Real all came at neutral venues, before last season's Champions League semi-final in Madrid took place at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, rather than the Bernabeu.

Mount scored in the Stamford Bridge leg of last season's semi-final, which Chelsea won 3-1 on aggregate.

And the 23-year-old struck against Real again after just 15 minutes on Tuesday to give his side hope that they could pull off an impressive comeback.

Mount finished emphatically past former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois to give the away side a 1-0 lead on the night in Madrid.

He had been set up by good play from Timo Werner.

Both Mount and Werner went into the game full of confidence after each scoring twice in Chelsea's 6-0 win at Southampton three days earlier.

Mason Mount (left) pictured scoring Chelsea's first ever goal at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium

Mason Mount (left) pictured scoring Chelsea's first ever goal at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium

Mason Mount (left) pictured scoring Chelsea's first ever goal at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium
Watch

Watch Mason Mount Score Chelsea's First Ever Goal At Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag pictured during his side's 1-0 win at Tottenham in April 2019
News

Erik Ten Hag Agrees Man United Contract With Ajax Set To Confirm Departure After Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales52 minutes ago
Fernandinho pictured at a Manchester City press conference in April 2022 after announcing his to decision to leave the club later that year
News

Man City Captain Fernandinho's Premier League Career In Numbers After Shock Announcement

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured complaining during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton Fan Rejects Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford Invitation As Man United Face Criticism

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate pictured drinking to end his fast during Ramadan in a Bundesliga match against Augsburg
News

Ramadan Drinks Breaks In Bundesliga Supported By German Referee Committee​

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Dele Alli (center) pictured in action for Everton against Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton's Dele Alli Celebrates His Birthday With Former Tottenham Teammates

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Freddy Rincon pictured in action for Colombia against the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup
News

Former Real Madrid Midfielder Freddy Rincon In Critical Condition After Car Crash

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Carlos Queiroz pictured hugging Mo Salah after Egypt lost the final of AFCON 2021 to Senegal
News

Carlos Queiroz Says Emotional Goodbye After His Contract As Egypt Manager Is Terminated

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
A pitch invader swings at kick at Geny during a Portuguese league match between Vitoria and Porto
Watch

Pitch Invader Tries To Kick Two Players In Portuguese Match Between Porto And Vitoria

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago