Watch Mason Mount Score Chelsea's First Ever Goal At Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium

Mason Mount made a little bit of history on Tuesday by scoring Chelsea's first ever goal at Real Madrid's famous Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Chelsea had a superb head to head record against Real prior to last week's 3-1 home defeat in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Blues had gone unbeaten in their first five meetings with the Spanish giants, but none of those games took place at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea's first three matches against Real all came at neutral venues, before last season's Champions League semi-final in Madrid took place at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, rather than the Bernabeu.

Mount scored in the Stamford Bridge leg of last season's semi-final, which Chelsea won 3-1 on aggregate.

And the 23-year-old struck against Real again after just 15 minutes on Tuesday to give his side hope that they could pull off an impressive comeback.

Mount finished emphatically past former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois to give the away side a 1-0 lead on the night in Madrid.

He had been set up by good play from Timo Werner.

Both Mount and Werner went into the game full of confidence after each scoring twice in Chelsea's 6-0 win at Southampton three days earlier.